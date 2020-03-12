Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

GSE Construction Company awarded FPUD headworks cover contract

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/13/2020 at 4:18am



GSE Construction Company Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace the headworks cover at FPUD’s water reclamation plant.

The Livermore-based company received the contract following the FPUD staff recommendation to award the project to GSE, and a 5-0 FPUD board vote Feb. 24. GSE will receive $149,800, which matches the company’s bid, for the work.

The initial stage of the treatment process begins at the headworks, which is a concrete structure where all influent wastewater is collected.

“The covers over the top wear out and have to be replaced,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

The cover provides both safety and odor control functions, but the environment is corrosive. The existing cover has deteriorated over time, so FPUD staff prepared a bid package for a replacement cover and solicited bids. Four bids were received with the GSE proposal having the lowest cost to FPUD and Tharsos, which is based in La Mesa, providing the second-lowest bid at $169,000.

The project will be GSE Construction Company’s first for FPUD, but GSE specializes in the construction of water and wastewater infrastructure and has a positive reputation among water agencies.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/13/2020 09:42