GSE Construction Company awarded FPUD headworks cover contract

GSE Construction Company Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace the headworks cover at FPUD’s water reclamation plant.

The Livermore-based company received the contract following the FPUD staff recommendation to award the project to GSE, and a 5-0 FPUD board vote Feb. 24. GSE will receive $149,800, which matches the company’s bid, for the work.

The initial stage of the treatment process begins at the headworks, which is a concrete structure where all influent wastewater is collected.

“The covers over the top wear out and have to be replaced,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

The cover provides both safety and odor control functions, but the environment is corrosive. The existing cover has deteriorated over time, so FPUD staff prepared a bid package for a replacement cover and solicited bids. Four bids were received with the GSE proposal having the lowest cost to FPUD and Tharsos, which is based in La Mesa, providing the second-lowest bid at $169,000.

The project will be GSE Construction Company’s first for FPUD, but GSE specializes in the construction of water and wastewater infrastructure and has a positive reputation among water agencies.