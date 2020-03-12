Traditional fish fry adds new features

A Knight of Columbus puts hand-dipped beer battered shrimp into the new fryer. The middle part of the fryer is used for french fries and the left-hand compartment for cod.

As the Lenten season started Feb. 26, the Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church are again serving their Fish Fry & Bake Dinner every Friday night through April 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the parish hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane.

The dinner is a 30+ year tradition but includes some new improvements. Due to the growing demand for their fried cod, beer-battered shrimp and hand-cut fries, the Knights have purchased an extra-large fryer so they can prepare the food faster. They also

Last year, the waiting line wound more than halfway around the hall. At the March 6 dinner, the line only ran from the food counter to the payment table (about 10 people long). The popularity of the dinner, though, meant a three-minute wait for fries. Still, that's not bad considering the dinner the previous week set a record with 382 dinners served.

Dinner chairman Jeremy Ridgeway said the fish, shrimp and fries are each fried in their own compartment of the fryer in case any diners have a fish or shellfish allergy. While peanut oil would be tastier, he also said that they use canola oil to make a healthier meal, and to avoid problems with peanut allergies.

The fries are delicious, even better than a certain fast food restaurant's hand-cut fries. When asked about the seasoning on them, Ridgeway said they only use sea salt.

Dinners with fries also come with coleslaw. The choice of baked salmon can come with either fries and slaw or with boiled vegetables (potatoes, carrots, corn, onion and bell peppers).

Baked salmon and vegetables are accompanied by tartar sauce at the Friday night fish fry at St. Peter's parish hall.

Because I love the fries but want to eat healthier, I got the veggies with my salmon while my sister got the fries and slaw and then we split them.

For those who can't get enough of the fries, a side order of them can be had for $2. Prices have gone up this year, but the dinner is still a deal. The fried cod plate is $8 for adults and $5 for children; salmon plate for $12; and beer battered shrimp plate or fried combo shrimp & cod, $12 each.

A new feature at this week's fish fry, March 13, is a car show. As of March 6, there were 22 cars were signed up to participate. Everyone buying a dinner will get a ballot to cast for their favorite car.

The following night, March 14, is the Knights' annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance. For more information, see the calendar of events on page A-2.