Brown joins Foundation for Senior Care board of directors

FALLBROOK – Cecelia M. Brown, a health care consultant and independent agent for several health insurance organizations, has joined the Foundation for Senior Care board of directors, Dr. Robert Pace, president of the Fallbrook nonprofit, said March 4.

"Ms. Brown brings several years of quality experience in providing input and guidance to seniors, among others, to serve their health care needs," Pace said. "This long-term Fallbrook resident has more than 35 years of experience working with Medicare products, alone, and her background will support the foundation's goals of providing a wealth of healthcare-related services to seniors living in the Fallbrook, Bonsall and Temecula areas."

Following a 15-year career at FHP Health Care where she was a pioneer in marketing Medicare services through an HMO, Brown went on to co-own one of the first Medicare brokerages in California. She also held an exclusive agency contract agreement with SCAN Health Plan for three years.

From 2007 into 2012 she was vice president of sales and marketing for MD Care Health Plan, which was purchased by Humana in 2012. Since then, she has served as an independent agent and health care consultant who is contracted with many of the major health plans in the state.

Keith Birkfeld, executive director for the Foundation for Senior Care, expressed excitement with Brown joining the board of directors.

"Cecelia's health care business acumen is an extraordinary addition to an already diverse group of accomplished professionals on our board, but her expansive heart and proven track record of advocacy for seniors is what makes her joining our ranks so special," Birkfeld said.

The Foundation for Senior Care is a provider of services for seniors and their families with headquarters at 1120 S. Mission Road. The locally operated nonprofit organization has 15 board members, all of whom are prominent business and civic leaders in the Fallbrook-Bonsall area.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.