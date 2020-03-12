Children can get a free lunch at FUESD schools

FALLBROOK – The Child Nutrition Program from Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is offering free meals to all children ages 18 and under starting Monday, March 16. No forms or registration are required. Children can stay in the car during the drive through process. They must be present to receive a meal.

Locations for meal pick up, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., are as follows:

Maie Ellis Elementary, 400 W Elder St., Fallbrook

William H Frazier Elementary, 1835 Gum Tree Lane, Fallbrook

La Paloma Elementary, 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook

Potter Jr. High School, 1743 Reche Rd, Fallbrook

De Luz School House, 40153 De Luz Murrieta Road, De Luz

San Onofre School, 200 Pate Road, San Clemente

Mary Fay Pendleton, 110 Marine Dr., Oceanside

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.