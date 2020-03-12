Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Coronavirus: North County Fire to stop all non-essential interaction with public

 
Last updated 3/15/2020 at 6:04pm



North County Fire Protection District crews will suspend all “non-essential” interaction with the public after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Sunday.

“We deeply care for the safety of our community members and will still be responding to your 911 calls with the use of every precaution possible,” the district said on Twitter at 2:30 p.m.

North County Fire spokesman Capt. John Choi said effective immediately, crews will prioritize 911 calls only, and will stop all building inspections and station tours.

Choi also said firefighters will stop shopping...



