County bans groups of 10 or more as San Diego coronavirus cases grow to 80

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials today expanded public health orders in response to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, closing all gyms and fitness centers, banning gatherings of 10 or more and restricting childcare to "stable'' groups of 10 children with one childcare provider, effective at midnight.

The "stable'' vocabulary refers to the same group of 10 children each day and the same provider each day, County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. If a daycare or related business has more than 10 children, each group needs to be in separate rooms...