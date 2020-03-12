Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Detectives seek information on suspect in Rainbow-area burglary

 
Last updated 3/18/2020 at 12:49pm

Village News/San Diego County Crime Stoppers courtesy photo

Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of burgarizing a home in Rainbow last month, pictured here in security camera footage.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of stealing a loaded gun during a home burglary in Rainbow, it was announced Wednesday.

The burglary took place on Feb. 10 at a home located on Rice Canyon Road, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance cameras documented the entire incident, in which the man is believed to have taken a loaded, semi-automatic firearm. Authorities did not say what else the man may have stolen from the home.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with a thin build and sunken face, and with unknown wri...



