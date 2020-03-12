Fallbrook sheriff's deputies arrest suspected price-gougers amid pandemic
Last updated 3/18/2020 at 1:44pm
San Diego County sheriff’s deputies have arrested eight people in an operation targeted at stopping price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Wednesday.
California state law prohibits increases in prices of many essential goods and services by more than 10% during a declared state of emergency — a declaration Gov. Gavin Newsom made two weeks ago.
Sheriff’s deputies monitored multiple websites and apps involving peer-to-peer sales and discovered a large number of people selling things like hygiene products, cleaning supplies and personal protective eq...
