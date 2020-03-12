FUESD board grants superintendent emergency powers amid pandemic

Fallbrook Union High School District’s governing board held a special teleconference meeting the morning of Monday, March 16, to grant emergency powers to the district’s superintendent amid the ongoing worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic.

While some staff members were present at the district’s board room, the superintendent and board members all called into the emergency meeting remotely to avoid contact during the outbreak.

With board members Caron Lieber and Patty de Jong unable to call in, the board voted 3-0 to approve a resolution authorizing Superintendent Candace Singh to “t...