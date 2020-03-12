Happy Days with Fallbrook Encore Club

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club that enjoys many small and large activities together year-round.

The next special event will be the Spring Fling Luncheon and Fashion Show, Thursday, March 26, at Pala Mesa Resort. The fashions will be presented by Chico's of Carlsbad, with a pop-up store offered at the event, featuring the modeled fashions in various sizes. Tickets remain available to Newcomers or Encore members and their guests.

Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month through June, then break for the summer and resume in September. The next meeting will be April 7 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 State Coach Lane.

Social time with coffee, treats and conversation begins at 9:30 a.m. with the business meeting to follow at 10 a.m. At that time there is an opportunity to sign up for upcoming activities of choice. These include many game groups, an RV travel group, dining together for lunch or evening events, outings such as "Mystery Adventure," "Go," "Happy Diggers" and special party events which often include the men.

Members are drawn from the communities of Fallbrook, De Luz, Bonsall and Rainbow. New members are always welcome and those interested may attend the monthly meeting to learn more and get acquainted with this friendly group.

Inquiries may also be directed to co-membership chairs Bobbi Bixby at (562) 673-1250 or Bea Valverde at beavalverde62@yahoo.com or visit http://www.fallbrookenccoreclub.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.