Hope Clinic for Women hosts annual gala event

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women welcomed friends and supporters to their 15th Annual Love Life Gala events Friday, Feb. 22, (classroom session with parents, pastors, educators, etc.) and Saturday, Feb. 22, (VIP catered event and program) at SonRise Christian Fellowship.

Speaker Pam Stenzel, the Founder of Enlighten Communications, spoke at both HCW events with candor, insight and humor. She has spoken to tens of thousands of high school age and college age students around the world on the tough issues of sex that Generation Z faces every day.

At the Gala, Stenzel also shared her own story of being a child conceived by rape. Her teenage mother was determined to carry her and to provide for her adoption.

At this major fundraising event for HCW, they appreciated the creative work of their event committee in creating a "Night in the Garden" setting for their VIP event and of the staff and volunteers of HCW and Fallbrook youth including the National Charity League, Miss Fallbrook Court and St. Peter's Catholic Parish youth who offered hospitality to those attending the Gala.

HCW was grateful for the assistance of the Sheriff's Fallbrook Senior Patrol who oversaw guest parking with safe entry and exit from SonRise. Master of Ceremonies and Board of Director member Dean Sbragia welcomed to the platform Stenzel; Shilo Stigen, chief financial officer of Mystical Rose Obstetrics and Gynecology; Carolyn Koole, executive director of HCW; two of HCW's clients and Pastor Jerome Marroquin of SonRise.

Pam Stenzel speaks at the Friday classroom session, Feb. 21, on the tough issues of sex that Generation Z faces every day, with parents, educators and pastors.

Caterer chef Marissa Gerlach created fun, delicious garden themed foods and music provided by Allen Sargent, Beth Vanni and Conrad Lindberg together opened and closed the evening while Susie Fiebich Photography captured special moments at the Gala.

HCW offers education that allows their clients to know all of their options in pregnancy. Though they do not refer or provide for abortion, they openly discuss it along with parenting and adoption, allowing their clients the option to choose.

For moms who choose parenting, HCW offers up to three years of on- or off-site streaming of courses with mentors called BrightCourse. Clients earn resources through time invested in learning. HCW also refers to local medical providers in the community, assuring their clients have the best opportunities for safe, compassionate care.

HCW will host a Community Vision Tour March 31 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about HCW. Contact Carolyn at (760) 728-4105, ext. 10 for more information.

Submitted by Hope Clinic for Women.