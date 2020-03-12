Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Man, 62, killed in crash on East Mission Road

 
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 11:59am



FALLBROOK - A Murrieta man was killed in a head-on crash in Fallbrook Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. on East Mission Road near Fallen Leaf Lane, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi

A 62-year-old Murrieta man was traveling eastbound on East Mission in a white Nissan boxvan, while a 62-year-old Lake Forest man was approaching from the opposite direction in an Isuzu commercial truck, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said. When the two both came to a curve, the Nissan apparently drifted to the left over the double yellow lines and struck the left side of the Isuzu, disabling both vehicles and leaving them blocking the roadway.

The Murrieta man had to be airlifted to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries before he arrived, Latulippe said. The Lake Forest man was not seriously injured.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the crash, according to Latulippe.

The aftermath of the collision left East Mission Road blocked until about 3 p.m.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.

 
