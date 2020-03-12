North County Gang Commission hosts Fallbrook Town Hall meeting

FALLBROOK – The North County Gang Commission will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting Thursday, April 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. for Fallbrook and Bonsall residents. The town hall will be an opportunity for residents to share their concerns, ideas, and solutions on reducing gang violence, drugs, graffiti and other issues facing their neighborhoods.

Residents across North County must contend with gang violence, drugs and graffiti in their neighborhoods and schools. Youth are joining gangs. The North County Gang Commission would like to hear from residents if they have experiences and ideas to address gang and graffiti problems and would like to have their voice heard.

The North County Gang Commission was created in 2008 by San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Its mission is to proactively address gang activity in North County by identifying best practices, recommending support for grants, and advocating for anti-gang programs and organizations.

The information will be communicated back to the board of supervisors so that the community can be better served.

The Town Hall Meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. For more information, call Gang Commission Chair Laurie Hauf at (760) 213-7228.

Submitted by North County Gang Commission.