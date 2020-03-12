Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego sailor tests positive for COVID-19

 
Last updated 3/14/2020 at 3:24pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sailor from Naval Base San Diego was tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, marking possibly the first positive case for a sailor in California, the Navy said today.

Meanwhile, a second Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar also tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the

coronavirus, and is being isolated and receiving medical aid on the base, officials said Saturday.

The sailor is quarantined at home and the positive test result is considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

T...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

