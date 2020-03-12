Thirteen young ladies to compete in pageant

Serenity Serda is 16 years old and attends Guajome Park Academy.

FALLBROOK – The Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant will be held April 4, at the Bob Burton Center for Performing Arts located on the campus of Fallbrook Union High School. The show will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening ‪at 5:30 p.m‬.

Village News/Ahrend Studios photos

Tickets may be purchased prior to April 1 from the contestants for $15.

Tickets will only be available for purchase at the venue for $20 cash after April 1.

For more information on the pageant, contact Sherri Trombetta at

sherritrombetta@att.net or any Fallbrook Village Rotary member or visit https://fallbrookvillagerotary.com/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.