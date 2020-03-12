All politics are local

Another poll with its usual sprinkling of bad judgment and residual bad taste. The San Diego Democratic party polls, with support from the building and trades, with their “No” recommendation, caused the failure of Measure A. The people in North County, where the exploitation of rural acreage is basically centered, were hard over for A passage.

Since the Democratic party said, “Too many loopholes,” be assured that next time it will have narrowed exceptions. The party erred. But voters of all persuasions did drive a stake through the heart of the latest Newland Sierra, an intrinsically flawed development concept.

Then there’s the disgusting Issa-DeMaio blizzard of plasticized flyers. Each wants to either get into the government feeding trough or return to it. Issa thinks he can buy it; DeMaio initially engaged in old-fashioned retail campaigning but ended up going with the flyer debris.

The allegations of Trump endorsing Issa; that Issa personally backed certain bills; that uniformed US Border Patrol officers endorsed Issa; that DeMaio was a turncoat – all comprised the ugliest campaigns for our schizophrenic 50th Congressional District.

This election demonstrates one vulnerability of our electoral system, for which Putin has said that we are a “banana republic,” his words. Let’s get onto bigger issues: affordable health care available to all and local transportation systems for seniors or the disadvantaged in small towns like Fallbrook or for rural areas.

Return America to its leadership role as the shining city on the hill.

John Watson