There's an app for that

5th District

I’m not great with all of the new and ever-changing technology and I’m still getting used to Twitter, but at the county we are technologically advanced. San Diego County has a host of apps to help residents report problems, alert people to emergencies and various other resources.

The “Tell us Now” app is a way for residents to report nonemergency problems including road repair, graffiti, abandoned vehicles and other issues.

The “SD Emergency” app has extensive information on emergency preparedness, from fire evacuation to preparing for flooding.

The “Veterans app” or “VAPP” targets the needs of service members and military families by connecting them to the critical services they need, anywhere, any time. VAPP is your single source for everything veterans need to help transition to civilian life.

To pay property taxes, the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s mobile website allows you to pay your property taxes anytime, anywhere. Watch helpful videos with tips on how to pay your taxes and stay current on the latest TTC news.

“Where can I recycle?” helps you find the nearest recycling center for a number of products.

The San Diego County Library allows you to search for books, DVDs, audiobooks, CDs and more. Check your account, request or renew items and find your nearest library location and hours. The Libby, by Overdrive app can connect you to the San Diego County Library e-books and audiobooks.

All of these apps will make your life easier, so give them a download and get all the latest alerts in San Diego County.