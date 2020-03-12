3 killed in single-vehicle crash in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people, ages 18 to 20, were killed in a solo vehicle crash in the Sorrento Valley area of San Diego and the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized this morning with severe burns.

The crash was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 9900 block of Camino Santa Fe, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined an 18-year-old woman driving her Chevy pickup southbound on Camino Santa Fe at a high rate of speed lost control of the truck, which began spinning, jumped the center island and struck a pine tree, Marti...