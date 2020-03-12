Navy closes its training support command center in San Diego due to coronavirus cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Navy announced today it closed its Training Support Command center in San Diego after a third sailor with ties to the school tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.

Two students and an instructor at the school, along with another sailor in the San Diego region stationed on the USS Boxer, have tested presumptive positive for the illness, according to the Navy.

The latest sailor with ties to the school tested positive Saturday, and the center was closed that day, but the Navy did not announce the case until today. That sailor is stationed aboard the USS Essex and had been attending a course at Naval Base San Diego since Feb. 6.

"The individual is currently isolated at home and restricted in movement,'' according to a Navy statement.

Personnel who came into contact with the sailor have been notified and are in self-isolation. A sailor at Naval Base San Diego tested presumptive positive Friday and another at Naval Base Point Loma tested presumptive positive on Monday night.

The schoolhouse where the training occurred will remain closed until further notice. Military health professionals are conducting a contact investigation to see if any additional precautionary measures need to be taken, according to the Navy.

A sailor aboard the USS Boxer -- which is homeported in San Diego -- got a positive presumptive test result on Sunday according to Navy Region Southwest officials.

The Navy announced new safety measures in the San Diego metro area after its first case was diagnosed on Friday.

"Navy Region Southwest is working closely with our partners in state and local public health departments, and following all guidance from the Department of Defense, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect Navy personnel and visitors to our installations,'' said Brian O'Rourke, a media officer with the U.S. Navy.

Two Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar also tested positive for the virus, one on Friday and another on Saturday, leading to new health protections on the base.

Drivers entering the gate will hold up ID so guards do not have to touch them. Fitness facilities will have modified hours to increase cleaning throughout the day. Chapel services and base tours are canceled until further notice.

In addition, buffet-style service in meal halls is suspended, employees eligible for telework are required to do so, the VITA tax center is closed, the legal assistance center will be restricted to active-duty service members, and the administrative photography studio will operate by appointment only and be limited to Promotion Board and command photography until further notice.