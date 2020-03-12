SDSU student tests positive for coronavirus, was studying in Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego State University student who recently returned from a study abroad program in Italy and made brief visits to campus has tested positive for coronavirus and was self-quarantined this morning at his home outside San Diego county.

"The student visited two campus offices for a brief period of time and did not attend any classes,'' a statement from the university said. "(San Diego) Health and Human Services Agency has confirmed that the risk to the campus community remains low.''

The university said it was supporting the student and his roommates, "ensuring that they have the resources they need.'' The school wished him well during his recovery.

Those on campus believed to have had contact with the student were in the process of being contacted and told to self-quarantine. "No other individuals are exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 at this stage,'' the school said.

A thorough, hospital-grade cleaning of the two campus offices where the student briefly visited was underway.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Friday, more than 15,100 people in Italy have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 1,016 have died as a result of the virus.