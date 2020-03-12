Sanchez selected to Valley League first team

Fallbrook High School senior Alexa Sanchez was chosen by the Valley League girls soccer coaches as a member of the all-league first team.

“She definitely deserved it,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said.

The coaches held their selection meeting Feb. 24. Although no Warriors received second-team distinction, juniors Jade Kennedy, Galilea Medina and Delia Tapia were given honorable mention recognition.

Sanchez was a midfielder during her senior season.

“She’s one of the players that can play any position,” Garcia said.

An injury kept Sanchez from playing as a junior, but she made Fallbrook’s varsity as a freshman.

“Honor to have coached her,” Garcia said. “Great player following her sister’s footsteps.”

Yuli Sanchez played for the Warriors before graduating in 2017. The Valley League coaches named her to the all-league first team both as a junior and as a senior. She made the Fallbrook varsity as a freshman. Garcia took over as Fallbrook’s varsity coach for the 2016-2017 season and was the Warriors’ junior varsity coach in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

Alexa Sanchez has not yet determined where she will continue her scholastic career but plans to play soccer.

“Looking forward to seeing her at the college level,” Garcia said.

Kennedy and Medina played midfield during the 2019-2020 season. Tapia was one of Fallbrook’s defenders. Last year, when Fallbrook won the Valley League championship, Kennedy and Medina were on the all-league second team and Tapia was an honorable mention selection. Kennedy was on the honorable mention list for the 2017-2018 season, when the Warriors placed second in the league standings.

The 2019-2020 Warriors finished last in the six-team Valley League standings with a 1-6-3 league record. Fallbrook posted a 4-12-3 overall mark.

Sanchez was the Warriors’ only senior starter this season.

“Looking forward to next year,” Garcia said.