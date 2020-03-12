Spring teams ready for action at Fallbrook High

As the weather warms up, so are the teams at Fallbrook High in anticipation of the spring season ahead. Village News asked all the spring coaches to give some insight into what to expect this season:

Boys Tennis

Last year, Fallbrook Boys Varsity Tennis coach Bill Lenaway’s squad reached the semifinals of the CIF San Diego Section Division III playoffs.

This season, he said, he is hoping for more, looking for “improvement and mental growth in the game.”

The Warriors finished second in the Valley League standings last season, finishing behind San Pasqual High School who went undefeated in the league season, handing the Warriors their only two losses in league play.

Lenaway is in his 12th year on the job and said the key to his team’s success in 2020 will be coachability and focus.

Junior No. 1 singles player Ethan Lenaway returns to the team having finished second in the Valley League singles tournament last year. His coach and father described him as a good athlete.

Lenaway said junior Nash Youngren will be the No. 2 singles player this year and is fast, works hard and will be key to the team’s success.

Freshman Joseph Tygart will fill the No. 3 singles spot and Lenaway said the young player has good fundamentals.

Boys Golf

Fallbrook Boys Varsity Golf Head coach Neil Medlock takes over the position in 2020 from Steve Jorde who retired last summer from coaching and teaching at the school for more than three decades.

Medlock, along with assistant coach Dan Bachman, take over a team that finished fourth among the six Valley League teams both in the dual meet standings and in the league tournament and had a 4-6 league record. They were 4-12 overall.

Medlock was concise about what he hopes to get from his new team.

“I want them to show continued improvement as the season progresses,” he said. “Individual scores have been better than they were at the start of last season.”

He said the key to the team’s improvement will be players being consistent in their scoring throughout the season.

Medlock said Quinn Lynas is a solid player who has helped the new players on the team adjust to varsity golf. He said Eamon Oowell is a hard worker and a good teammate and that Adam Rodarte is working hard to get better each day. Medlock is excited about newcomer Josh Gomez.

Girls Gymnastics

Last year Haley Flores was the captain of the Fallbrook High Varsity Gymnastics team, this year she’s the head coach.

Last year’s head coach Sarah Engebretson is currently in her final year at California State University San Marcos and decided not to return as Fallbrook's coach.

Flores will be assisted this year by Shea Colby and Nicole Navetta and she has clear goals for the team this year.

“I want them to try hard at every competition, try to place at competitions, be a good teammate, and always have a positive attitude,” Flores said. “The girls have really taken gymnastics seriously this season, they’re trying hard at every practice and are super encouraging to each other.”

Flores said junior Dara Denton is expected to stand out.

“She is a returning gymnast and one of our JV captains last year,” she said. “She always has such a positive attitude, willing to help out her teammates and always tries her best.”

Another junior, Veronica Romero, was a JV captain as well.

“She always has a smile on her face, is always willing to help out her teammates and is a hard worker,” Flores said.

Junior Macy Yingst is the varsity captain this year.

“Macy is always being a great role model for her teammates, always encouraging and always has a positive attitude,” Flores said.

Flores said junior Ashely Evans is a newcomer that she’s excited about.

“We are so excited to watch her compete this season and cheer her on,” Flores said. “She is an amazing gymnast and a great teammate.”

She said freshman Danielle Garcia has also made the varsity team.

“She always tries hard at practices, encourages her teammates and always has a smile on her face,” Flores said. “She is a beautiful gymnast and we are so excited to watch her compete.”

Juliana Vega also returns to the Warriors and Flores said, “She is always having fun at practice, trying hard and very uplifting to her teammates.”

The Warriors' first meet of the year will be held Friday, March 13, at Mount Carmel High School and the only home meet of 2020 will be April 22.

Boys and Girls Track and Field

Marco Arias enters his 12th year at the helm of Fallbrook High’s Track and Field teams and gave a preview of what to expect from his teams this year.

When asked what the goals he has set for the teams are, he has high expectations.

“To improve as individuals and come together to win a league title,” Arias said. “We have a larger team both on the girls and the boys and that should make us better overall.”

He said the keys to success this season will be, “Making sure that we are competitive in all events and not give up points by not being able to fill spots.”

He said he wants the teams to improve each day and be better at the end of the season than the beginning.

Senior Erin Murray (400, 800, 4X100 and 4X400) returns to lead the girls’ team.

Last season, Murray was named the Valley League's girls track and field athlete of the year, and during the league meet she won the 200-meter dash, 400-meter run and was part of Fallbrook's winning 4x100-meter relay team. She finished fifth in the 400 and 16th in the 200-meter dash at the CIF Division I finals last season.

“She is a leader who leads by example,” Arias said.

Arias said Josh Hernandez is the backbone of the boys’ team and the senior will compete in the 800, 1,600, and 3,200-meter events.

He said senior John Regan will also stand out for the Warriors in the 800 and 1,600 and contribute to the 4X400 relay team.

Arias said he expects Loggan Williams to be the newcomer of the year in the county and hinted that junior Danny Contreras will be “the next great Fallbrook runner.”

Boys Swimming

Bill Richardson enters his 25th season as the head coach of the Boys Varsity Swim Team coming off a perfect 10-0 Valley League record and League Championship in 2019.

The Warriors finished seventh overall in the CIF San Diego Section Division I team finals.

Richardson has some clear goals for his team in 2020.

“To repeat the league championship and to improve on our finish at CIF D1 finals,” he said, adding, “After time trials, we are far faster as a team than last season at this point. We will see how that translates to meets and CIF as we go.”

He said the key to success will be staying consistent in training and focused on individual goals.

“I would like to see more swimmers qualify for the CIF meet early in the season,” Richardson said.

He singled out sophomore Doug Pearce as a key to the team’s success in 2020, returning as the high scoring swimmer last season. Another sophomore, Kai Maestas is “the only league champion swimmer returning from last season,” Richardson said. “He won the 100 breaststroke as a freshman.”

Richardson is excited about the return of senior Cameron Batty who missed all of 2019.

“He was second at CIF in the 100 freestyle as a sophomore,” the coach said. “We look forward to having him back for his senior year.”

Richardson said seniors Joe Moran and Derek Enns had great years last season and are expected to improve this year.

“They are both ahead of where they were at this point last year and will help us to have some of the fastest relays in the county,” he said.

Editor’s note: Not all spring sports coaches responded to a request for comment on the upcoming season before the press deadline.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.