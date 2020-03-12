Warriors boys' lacrosse dominates against Rancho Buena Vista

Kate Calhoun

Intern

The Fallbrook High School Warriors competed on home turf against the Rancho Buena Vista High School Longhorns, March 6, and emerged with a victory, 16-0. It was the second game of the season for the varsity boys’ lacrosse team.

The Warriors got ahead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter with a 6-0 lead, and continued to pad their lead with a score of 9-0 at halftime. The Warrior defense did not allow Rancho Buena Vista to score the entire game, ending the game with a significant lead.

The captains for this season include seniors Dru Calloway, Dillon Dunham and Jose Manzo and junior Ryan Farish. Leadership will prove a key aspect for the Warriors this season as they pursue a Division II title.

Dunham has performed as a consistent goalie for the Warriors and said he is hopeful as he enters the beginning of his last high school season.

“It’s tough knowing this season is going to be my last, because if we lose there is no next year, so we either have to win it all or finish on a loss. Either way, it’s part of life, and I’m going to take full advantage of my senior year and help take this team as far as we can go. We have some great players on the roster this year and I can’t wait to finish strong and make Fallbrook proud,” Dunham said.

Calloway said he is also nostalgic as he approaches his final lacrosse season with his fellow teammates.

“I’m so thankful to be able to graduate with this senior class, we all have each others’ backs and we have very high expectations for our team this year,” Calloway said.

The Warriors have their next away game, Tuesday, March 10, at Patrick Henry High School in San Diego. Fallbrook’s next home game is March 24, when they face off against Mission Hills High School.