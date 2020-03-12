Warriors win first two girls swim meets

Fallbrook High School's girls swim team defeated Vista in the Warriors' March 4 season opener and then prevailed in the March 6 meet against Escondido Charter.

Both meets were at home. The Warriors defeated Vista by a 133-17 score. "Being our first meet of the season, I thought it was good," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. "It's a good opportunity to see where our swimmers are."

If only one school in a dual meet has a diver, the diving is not included in the team score, but the divers are scored for CIF qualifying purposes. This year 190 points on six dives is an automatic qualifying score for the CIF meet while 175 points is the consideration score standard.

Two of Fallbrook's divers obtained consideration scores; freshman Payton Wilson accumulated 186.65 points and junior Kassie Ewig had 183.50 points. Fallbrook's other varsity diver, freshman Samantha Hanlon, had a score of 120.30 points.

Fallbrook also had junior varsity divers. "We actually have quite a few divers this year, which is nice," Redmond said.

The first swimming event of a high school meet is the 200-yard medley relay. Fallbrook won with a time of 2:04.68, which is a CIF meet consideration mark. Rose Khattar, a senior who transferred to Fallbrook High School from Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa during her junior year, made her Fallbrook High School debut by starting the medley relay with the backstroke. Junior Paris Dowden swam the breaststroke lap; sophomore Jocelyn Jones was in the pool for the butterfly portion, and senior Sophia Wallace anchored the race with the freestyle stroke.

Jones won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.02, which is a consideration time. The Warriors then swept the top three positions in the 200-yard individual medley as Dowden posted a consideration time of 2:24.75; senior Cindy Buenrestro finished second at 2:48.22, and freshman Dacy Denton had the third-place time of 2:49.38. Khattar won her first individual race by posting a consideration time of 27.32 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Warriors also swept the first three 100-yard butterfly positions. Jones won the race with a consideration time of 1:03.47. Stephanie Hanlon, a freshman who is Samantha Hanlon's twin sister, finished second at 1:14.38. Wallace took third place with a 1:19.37 performance.

A swimmer is limited to four events in a meet, including diving, and can compete in no more than two individual races. Dowden and Jones would both win four races including relays March 4, and Dowden's second individual victory was in the 100-yard freestyle which took her 57.70 seconds and gave her consideration status for the CIF meet.

Fallbrook freshmen took the top two positions in the 500-yard freestyle race. Stephanie Hanlon won the event with a time of 6:11.30 and Alexis Fieri completed her laps in 6:22.35.

A consideration time of 1:59.93 gave Fallbrook the win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Buenrestro, sophomore Erin Burnett-Dahl, senior Anna Draves and Khattar were the first-place quartet.

The Warriors had the top three positions in each of the final two individual events. Draves won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:12:60; senior Lucy Goode was second at 1:19.00, and Burnett-Dahl became the third finisher 1:19.48 after the race began

A consideration time of 1:20.00 gave Wallace the 100-yard breaststroke win; Samantha Hanlon finished second at 1:28.58, and senior Rebekah Kehl posted the third-place time of 1:38.65.

The meet closed with the 400-yard freestyle relay. Dowden, Fieri, Jones, and Wallace won that race with a consideration time of 4:02.41.

"They did well," Redmond said.

For Redmond the meet was primarily to assess his swimmers. "Some of the girls aren't swimming their best events yet," he said. "Just trying to get an idea of where they're at and what they're doing."

If a swimmer qualifies for the CIF meet in more than two individual events, she is limited to two races, but qualifying in more than two events gives a coach options on placing that swimmer in the CIF races.

Redmond also tested his swimmers in various races during the 115-50 victory over Escondido Charter. "I took the same approach that I used for the Vista meet," he said.

During the diving portion of the March 6 meet, Wilson received automatic CIF meet qualification with a score of 200.25 points. The judges' scores are multiplied by the degree of difficulty to determine the score of each dive, so although Ewig's score of 169.70 points was lower than her total two days earlier Redmond does not consider that a decline in performance. "She learned some more dives the other day," Redmond said.

Samantha Hanlon was unavailable March 6, so freshman Savannah Riley was Fallbrook's third varsity diver and had a score of 140.75 points.

Escondido Charter won the 200-yard medley relay, but Fallbrook followed with a sweep of the 200-yard freestyle. Dowden had an automatic time of 2:03.16; Khattar swam that race in 2:23.49, and freshman Maya Papoulias placed third with a swim of 2:26.49.

After the White Tigers took first place in the 200-yard individual medley, sophomore Grace Goode won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.86 seconds and Draves took second with a time of 29.62 seconds.

Escondido Charter also won the 100-yard butterfly, but Fallbrook then swept the 100-yard freestyle with Wallace posting a consideration time of 1:00.83; Lucy Goode completing her laps in 1:03.26, and junior Karlin Schreiber touching the final wall 1:05.16 after the start of the race.

Fallbrook also swept the 500-yard freestyle with Jones achieving an automatic time of 5:34.52, Draves finishing second at 6:21.17, and Kehl taking 6:58.12.

Fallbrook won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a consideration time of 1:50.88. Dowden, Wallace, Khattar and Jones were the swimmers for that race.

A time of 1:10.08 gave Jones the 100-yard backstroke victory, and Fallbrook also took second-place and third-place points when Khattar finished in 1:12.30 and Grace Goode had a time of 1:12.40. Dowden won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.88, which is an automatic time.

Fallbrook had both the first-place and second-place quartets in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Wallace, Khattar, Dowden, and Jones had a consideration time of 4:04.78. Grace Goode, Buenrestro, Lucy Goode, and Draves finished second at 4:27.50.