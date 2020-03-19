Cancellations and Postponements

the following events have been canceled or postponed:

Due to new regulations pertaining to the coronavirus, the following events have been canceled or postponed:

March 20, 27, April 3 –The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry & Bake has been postponed until restrictions have been lifted.

March 21 –Live Oak Dog Park's Bark in the Park has been canceled.

March 21 – Fallbrook Art Association has canceled its meeting and art demo and has reduced hours in The Gallery: Tuesday – Thursday. noon-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

March 26 – 6 p.m. – Fallbrook Public Utility District's Information Forum has been canceled.

March 28 & April 4 – Fallbrook Woman's Club's "Who killed Claudio Vanderbilk, America’s Darling of the Super Rich and Famous?" mystery luncheon has been postponed.

March 28 –Two showings of Frank Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” at Mission Theater have been canceled and the theater is closed until further notice.

March 28 –Fallbrook Chorale's Dinner Show – "Fallbrook Joe and the Magic Caboose," has been postponed.

March 31 – Fallbrook Garden Club's General Meeting has been canceled.

April 2 – Woman of Wellness program has been canceled.

April 4 – Miss Fallbrook & Miss Teen Fallbrook pageant has been postponed.

April – The Art of the Avocado Art Competition, Junior Art of the Avocado Art Competition and Junior Workshops are postponed until July. The dates are to be determined.

April 19 – Avocado Festival has been canceled.

April 25 – Fallbrook Garden Club’s Flower Show & Plant Sale is canceled.

April 26 –Arts in the Park at Live Oak Park has been canceled.