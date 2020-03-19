Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Chorale cancels dinner show

 
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 5:17pm



FALLBROOK –With the current coronavirus situation, the Fallbrook Chorale decided it must postpone its upcoming dinner show, “Fallbrook Joe and the Magic Caboose” scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

The chorale said they will likely reschedule the show for some time in the fall.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for this show will receive a reimbursement in full within the next three weeks. Call Jeannie at (760) 390-9726 with any questions or concerns.

The chorale apologized for the inconvenience but felts it was prudent to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for no large group gatherings at this point in time.

The board and members of the Fallbrook Chorale said they truly appreciate the great community support given by so many.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.

 
