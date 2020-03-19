Mary Tomaskevitch

Mary Paul Tomaskevitch, 95, passed away March 3, 2020, in Fallbrook, California. She was born March 3, 1925, in Decatur, Alabama, to John and Inez Isley. She grew up in Ohio and Florida.

Mary had many accomplishments during her lifetime. She was a photographer's model, worked at a bank on Wall Street and joined the U.S. Navy (WAVES) where she was an air traffic controller.

After her military service ended, Mary moved to Fallbrook in 1966 with her husband, William Tomaskevitch. She pursued art and co-founded Brandon Gallery in 1977. Mary was a well-respected and award-winning artist. It was through Palomar College that she taught Experimental Arts/Mixed Media for the Adult Education Department (1987-2010).

The most important part of her life was being a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and often played Scrabble with her family.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Tanya Nitcher with spouse Glen; two sisters, Virginia Schoonover and Janet Jones; one brother, Chandler Lucas. She was preceded in death by her husband William Tomaskevitch and son Peter Tomaskevitch.

Many people knew her as Mary T. She will be forever missed and remembered.