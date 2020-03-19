Midyear budget adjustments to fund Jackie Heyneman Park access control

The midyear budget adjustments approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors include $8,800 for access control for Jackie Heyneman Park.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote March 10 reappropriated available Park Land Development Ordinance funds for the project. The money will provide for park perimeter fencing and a pedestrian gate access point.

"The Jackie Heyneman Park is a wonderful asset for the community of Fallbrook," Supervisor Jim Desmond said. "Jackie's energy and willingness to go above and beyond is extraordinary. We are all lucky to have Jackie in our life, and we want to help out...