NAR survey finds home sellers changed how their home is viewed on the market due to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON – Nearly one in four home sellers nationwide are changing how their home is viewed while the home remains on the market due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors.

The changes include stopping open houses, requiring potential buyers to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, asking buyers to remove shoes or wear shoe covers or other changes.

The percentage of sellers adopting these and other changes climbs to 44% and 34%, respectively, in Washington State and California, two of the states hardest hit by coronavirus.

