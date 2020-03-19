Supervisors approve purchase of Barr Ranch land for new park

San Diego County will obtain 6.8 Fallbrook acres for a new park.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote March 11 approved the purchase of the land from Barr Ranch LLC, for the appraised value of $1,100,000.

The county’s general plan has a standard of at least 10 acres of local park land per 1,000 residents. Fallbrook currently has approximately 1 acre of local park land per 1,000 residents. Community Park adjacent to the Fallbrook Community Center, Don Dussault Park off Alturas Road near the intersection of Aviation Road and Clemmens Lane Park are classified as local parks.

Non...