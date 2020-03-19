Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Gogo Grandmothers raise funds with Art for Africa event

 
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 8:12pm

An acrylic painting by one of the participating artists helps raise funds for grandmothers raising grandchildren in Malawi.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook chapter of the Gogo Grandmothers Group, in conjunction with students from Calvary Chapel Bible College in Murrieta and led by Rebecca White, raised a hullabaloo as well as money for Africa at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, March 7.

Artists from the group sold their paintings, vases and painted guitars. Musicians from the group played in the parking lot, while Mexican food was sold and Fallbrook's local businesses donated items for a silent auction like books and a mug from The Shop Around the Corner.

All the money went directly to a small village in Malawi called...



