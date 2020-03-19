Avocado Turkey Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes are dairy free, egg-free, gluten-free, grain free and soy free for under 500 calories per serving.

FALLBROOK – Try this dairy-free, egg-free, gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free dish, Avocado Turkey Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. Adding avocado to the filling makes for a nutrient-dense creaminess under 500 calories that complements the sweet and spicy baked potato; recipe courtesy of Fresh Avocados – Love One Today. For more recipes, visit www.LoveOneToday.com.

Avocado Turkey Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Start to finish: 75 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

4 medium-sized sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup onion, diced

1...