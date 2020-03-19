Fentanyl Epidemic: Opiate addiction fueling uptick in fentanyl overdoses

Hill Recovery program nurse Jessica Seaman, left, checks the vitals of a recovering opioid addict during a routine visit while Hill Recovery operations director Erin Hill watches at their Temecula facility.

Last December, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office released statistics warning the public about a rise in fentanyl-related overdoses.

"Unintentional fentanyl overdose deaths in the San Diego region increased by 68% when comparing this year's midyear data with the same period for 2018," according to the report. "The medical examiner has continued to see more fentanyl accidental overdose deaths and the county is on track to exceed last year's statistics."

Just north of Fallbrook, Jan. 23, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Temecula Station issued a special bulletin pertain...