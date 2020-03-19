Fentanyl Epidemic: Opiate addiction fueling uptick in fentanyl overdoses
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 7:51pm
Last December, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office released statistics warning the public about a rise in fentanyl-related overdoses.
"Unintentional fentanyl overdose deaths in the San Diego region increased by 68% when comparing this year's midyear data with the same period for 2018," according to the report. "The medical examiner has continued to see more fentanyl accidental overdose deaths and the county is on track to exceed last year's statistics."
Just north of Fallbrook, Jan. 23, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Temecula Station issued a special bulletin pertain...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)