Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack 

Fentanyl Epidemic: Opiate addiction fueling uptick in fentanyl overdoses

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/19/2020 at 7:51pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Hill Recovery program nurse Jessica Seaman, left, checks the vitals of a recovering opioid addict during a routine visit while Hill Recovery operations director Erin Hill watches at their Temecula facility.

Last December, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office released statistics warning the public about a rise in fentanyl-related overdoses.

"Unintentional fentanyl overdose deaths in the San Diego region increased by 68% when comparing this year's midyear data with the same period for 2018," according to the report. "The medical examiner has continued to see more fentanyl accidental overdose deaths and the county is on track to exceed last year's statistics."

Just north of Fallbrook, Jan. 23, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Temecula Station issued a special bulletin pertain...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/19/2020 21:12