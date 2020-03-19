1 killed in crash south of Mission Road

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook left one person dead Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. off southbound I-15 just south of Mission Road.

For reasons that weren’t immediately clear, a vehicle veered off the side of the freeway and crashed about 100 feet down an embankment, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

The vehicle is believed to have rolled during the crash, and the driver was partially ejected, Choi said.

The driver, believed to be an adult man, suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one el...