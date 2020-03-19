Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz 

1 killed in crash south of Mission Road

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/19/2020 at 7:43pm



A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook left one person dead Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. off southbound I-15 just south of Mission Road.

For reasons that weren’t immediately clear, a vehicle veered off the side of the freeway and crashed about 100 feet down an embankment, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

The vehicle is believed to have rolled during the crash, and the driver was partially ejected, Choi said.

The driver, believed to be an adult man, suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one el...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/19/2020 21:12