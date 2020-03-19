Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bark in the Park has been canceled

 
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 5:41pm

Showing their support for Bark in the Park are, from left, event mascot Barkly, Subaru marketing director Kevin Ohler, Bark in the Park co-chair Anne Richter, Subaru sales manager Carlos Leo and Bark in the Park committee member Neil Treister.

FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park scheduled for March 21 has been canceled due to the coronavirus. This fundraiser was to raise money for Live Oak Dog Park for operation and maintenance costs to keep the off-leash area open throughout the year.

The volunteer team said they appreciate all those who have contributed this year to make this event a success. John Hine Temecula Subaru has been a major donor for the past six years.

To make a donation, visit http://www.liveoakdogpark.org.

Submitted by the Bark in the Park committee.


 
