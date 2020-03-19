County officials give coronavirus update

Last updated 3/21/2020 at 5:10pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County officials today said the

availability of respirators and the capacity of Intensive Care Unit beds in the

county's fight against the coronavirus has actually grown.

Dr. Nicholas Yphantides, the county's chief medical officer, said that

when he looked at some data this morning he saw ``something pretty

remarkable.''

``The availability of ICU beds and the number of respirators that are

available has actually grown,'' Yphantides said.

The doctor said there were many technological innovations going on at

local hospitals, such as tele-consultations and call-in nurses.

He also wanted to remind the public that ventilators do not run themselves.

``We are very mindful of our most precious commodity, and that is our

health care workers,'' Yphantides said. At a recent town hall forum, he

reminded people that doctors and nurses are human, too,

``We are really in the eye of the storm right now,'' the chief medical

officer said. ``The hope is that this Category 5 storm can be lessened and

become more manageable.''

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he wanted to encourage people to rely

on trusted sources of information about the health crisis.

The health department will hold another coronavirus briefing on Sunday

which will include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fletcher.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Diego County saw

its highest one-day jump yet when the number rose to 131 on Friday, an increase

of 26 cases over the previous day.

``The message is very clear,'' County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma

Wooten said. ``All Californians are being asked to stay at home if you do not

need to go out for essential reasons.''

The increase in cases included 27 people hospitalized, with seven of

the cases involving people aged 80 or older. There have been no deaths due to

the illness in the county, according to the county health department's latest

information.

Of the 131 positive cases, 110 are residents of the county -- 18 of

them hospitalized; 11 are under federal quarantine, with six of those patients

hospitalized; and 10 are non-residents, three of whom are hospitalized. The

vast majority -- 99 cases -- of those who have tested positive have been under

the age of 60. One individual's age is unknown.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ``stay-at-home'' order Thursday

night, advising residents not to leave their homes except for essential needs.

Essential services will remain open, including: gas stations,

pharmacies, banks, laundromats, and places to obtain food, including grocery

stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery

restaurants.

Any other public event or gathering is considered non-essential and is

banned under the order until further notice.

Health officials have asked local hospitals and laboratories to comply

with county orders to report all testing results, positive or negative. A

lack of reagent fluids is limiting the number of tests many facilities can

complete a day, throwing off regional estimates of testing capabilities.

Under the stay-at-home mandate, all gyms and fitness centers are

closed and gatherings of 10 or more are barred. The mandate also restricts

childcare to ``stable'' groups of 10 children with one childcare provider.

The ``stable'' vocabulary refers to the same group of 10 children each

day and the same provider each day. If a daycare or related business has

more than 10 children, each group needs to be in separate rooms and cannot

intermingle. Social distancing is encouraged even among the subgroups.

The health orders banning gatherings do not apply to public transit,

airports or any other mass transportation. The Metropolitan Transit System said

it would continue running buses and trolleys at least until March 31 with

ramped-up sanitization procedures on vehicles and at stations.

All five tribal casinos in the county will remain closed through the

end of the month.

On Thursday, San Diego County's family resource centers, as well as

the housing and community development services office, three of the five

locations of the county clerk's office and all treasurer-tax collector offices

temporarily suspended in-person services. The closures are intended to help

county residents practice social-distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ramada hotel in Kearny Mesa announced it will be used

as a quarantine site for people potentially exposed to coronavirus.

The Ramada by Wyndham San Diego North Hotel & Conference Center

located near Kearny Mesa Road, north of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near state

Route 163, will be used by the federal government to house patients under

quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The hotel has 151 rooms and

will be closed to the public.

The patients being transferred from the base to the hotel are

experiencing mild or no symptoms, federal authorities said.

Fox5 reported the hotel is being monitored by the California Highway

Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service. Conditions within the hotel are being

controlled to prevent exposure to the public, authorities said.

The Disney cruise ship Wonder docked Thursday in San Diego, and none

of the 1,980 passengers aboard show any respiratory problems consistent with

COVID-19, though one crew member has tested positive for influenza. The

passengers continued to disembark Friday.

Fletcher said the county had increased the number of available hotel

rooms for unsheltered individuals or for those who cannot shelter in place to

more than 1,300. Fletcher said Thursday that he and Supervisor Kristin Gaspar

were writing a board letter seeking to place a moratorium on evictions in the

county, including in unincorporated areas.

Fletcher, Faulconer and other local elected officials spoke with the

government of Baja California on Thursday to work on cross-border solutions to

the global problem of COVID-19.

Simon Property Group temporarily closed all its malls and outlets and

the closure will last until at least March 29. The group owns several

properties in San Diego County, including the Fashion Valley mall and Carlsbad

and Las Americas Premium outlets.

Students at San Diego State University and University of San Diego

were instructed to move out of their dorms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Exceptions included students who can't go home, those without a home

to return to and those with known health and safety risks.

San Diego Community College District colleges, including City, Mesa

and Miramar colleges, have officially closed their campuses. Remote operations

for the schools will begin Monday.

San Diego County libraries have shifted to curbside pickup and drop-

off to encourage residents to practice social distancing while still getting

books, music and movies from the library. Residents can use the library's

online catalog or call their branch libraries and pick them up between 9 a.m.

and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

County Supervisor Greg Cox said more than 200 hand-washing stations

had been placed around the county.

The Navy closed its Training Support Command center in San Diego last

week after a third sailor with ties to the school tested presumptive positive

for the novel coronavirus. Two students and an instructor at the school have

tested presumptive positive for the illness in the past several days, according

to the Navy.

The latest sailor with ties to the school to test positive is

stationed aboard the USS Essex and had been attending a course at Naval Base

San Diego since Feb. 6.

Two more sailors, one stationed on the USS Boxer, which is home-ported

in San Diego, and the other aboard the littoral combat ship Coronado based

at Naval Base San Diego, also tested positive for COVID-19.

The schoolhouse where the training occurred will remain closed until

further notice. Military health professionals are conducting a contact

investigation to see if any additional precautionary measures need to be taken.

Three Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar have also tested

positive for the virus, leading to new health protections on the base.

Kelvin Barrios, a candidate for the San Diego City Council's 9th

District, announced on his Facebook page today he had tested positive for COVID-

19.

``Having ups and downs, with fever, headache and shortness of

breath,'' Barrios said on Facebook. ``But still doing OK.''

And Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla, who tested positive for

coronavirus, remained hospitalized after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Padilla was admitted to UC San Diego Thornton Hospital on Thursday night and

placed on a respirator in its intensive care unit after experiencing worsening

symptoms, his daughter, Ashleigh, said in a statement.