Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Desmond hopes to expand supportive housing in North County, not tent shelters

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/19/2020 at 8:19pm



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and county staff are working to find solutions for homelessness in unincorporated areas, which could include supportive housing in North County, although Supervisor Jim Desmond stressed this would not include new homeless shelters.

Desmond, whose district covers North County and Fallbrook, said he and Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents much of East County, met with county staff in January to put together “an aggressive strategy focusing on homelessness in the unincorporated area.”

County staff went before the entire board of supervisors Feb...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/19/2020 21:12