Fallbrook Beautification Alliance honored by supervisors

Seen at the March 10 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, from left, FBA representatives Cate Robinson and Marta Donovan accept a proclamation from Supervisor Jim Desmond.

FALLBROOK – San Diego County and Vice Chairman Jim Desmond honored the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance with a public proclamation, Tuesday, March 10.

The San Diego County is "committed to recognizing and honoring those organizations that are dedicated to the best ideals of public service" according to the proclamation. "Be it proclaimed by Chairman Greg Cox and all members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on this 10th day of March 2020 that they commend Fallbrook Beautification Alliance for their outstanding service, leadership and commitment to area residents and do hereby declare this day to be 'Fallbrook Beautification Alliance Day' throughout San Diego County."

The FBA was recognized for the many projects it spearheads in and around Fallbrook. Those include the maintenance and beautification of the South Mission medians, Jackie Heyneman Community Park, the Pico Promenade, Downtown Flower Pots and the East Mission Military Welcome Home Tribute.

Additionally, FBA was recognized for managing community cleanups and recycling efforts with special emphasis on two of the most recent programs, Graffiti Abatement and Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free programs coordinated by FBA volunteer Marta Donovan.

The proclamation acknowledged the 71 volunteers who have come together to remove 5,447 five-gallon buckets of litter covering 49 square miles of community, expending 2,826 hours of volunteer time year to date and the over 3,324 "graffiti tags" removed from benches, poles, fences, sidewalks and walls in 2019 and the 548 "tags" removed so far this year.

Anyone interested in learning more about the FBA and the work its volunteers do to clean and beautify Fallbrook may go to http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org. Donation and contact information is also available on the website.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.