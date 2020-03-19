Fallbrook chamber cancels Avocado Festival

Other events canceled too

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has canceled the upcoming 34th Avocado Festival amid coronavirus fears, the organization announced Friday, March 13.

The festival, which was scheduled for April 19 this year, regularly attracts as many as 100,000 attendees.

The chamber’s announcement came as area school districts declared their intention to shutter schools through next month and many other local organizations also canceled upcoming events.

On Thursday, March 12, San Diego County health officials declared a ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people.

“Although this ban is currently through March, (Gov. Gavin Newsom) conveyed it could foreseeably be extended,” Lila MacDonald, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, said in an email statement. “We feel in the best interest of the community, our vendors and volunteers that we cancel this event.”

MacDonald said the chamber “will continue to coordinate with local and county organizations on any infectious disease response plan and will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation.”

Anita Kimzey, event coordinator for the chamber, clarified Sunday, March 15, that the Art of the Avocado and Junior Art of the Avocado competitions were not being canceled.

Other organizations announcing event cancellations include the Fallbrook Library, which will cancel all upcoming events through March 31; the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, which canceled its Rough ‘n’ Cut event for March 21; Fallbrook Chorale, which is canceling its March 28 dinner show, and Mission Theater, which is canceling all movie showings indefinitely.

The Bark in the Park event at Live Oak Dog Park, which was planned by the Live Oak Park Coalition and the County Department of Parks and Recreation for March 21, is being canceled as well.

Boys and Girls Clubs of North County will also suspend all activities beginning Monday, March 16, through April 13.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.