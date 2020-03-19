First COVID-19 death Of San Diego resident reported
Last updated 3/22/2020 at 5:38pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first COVID-19 death of a San Diego resident was
reported today by San Diego County Health Department officials, who also
confirmed 46 new cases of the disease.
The unidentified San Diego resident, who was in his early 70s, was
being cared for in Santa Clara County, said county Public Health Officer Dr.
Wilma Wooten at an afternoon briefing. She said he recently returned from a
trip to Hawaii.
No further information about the death was immediately released.
The health department said Sunday that cases in the County now totaled
205, a jump from 159 cases the day before.
Also Sunday, U.S. Pacific Fleet officials announced that seven sailors
who were onboard San Diego-based ships have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two sailors tested positive Friday and five more tested positive
Saturday, according to a statement from U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs.
``These sailors are currently isolated off ship and restricted in
movement in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention
guidelines,'' the statement said. ``Personnel who were immediately identified
as having close contact with these sailors have been notified, placed in a
restriction of movement status at their residences off the ship and are being
monitored.''
The Navy didn't say which ships the sailors who tested positive were
on, but the ships involved are screening all personnel coming aboard and
undergoing deep cleaning with bleach twice a day, officials said.
A sailor from Naval Base Coronado reported symptoms of COVID-19 to his
supervisor on March 17, according to officials from the base. He tested
positive on Friday and is now restricted to his residence, receiving medical
care.
``Personnel that the individual immediately identified having close
contact with have been notified and are in self-quarantine at their resident,''
the base's public affairs office said. ``Military health professionals are
conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other
personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed.''
Of the 205 people in the county with positive diagnoses, health
officials said 178 are county residents, 11 are in federal quarantine and 16
are not county residents. Of the 41 patients who have been hospitalized, 32 are
county residents. Fifteen of those hospitalized were in intensive care, as was
one non-county resident.
Meanwhile, San Diego County officials have said the availability of
respirators and the capacity of Intensive Care Unit beds in the county's fight
against the coronavirus has improved.
Dr. Nicholas Yphantides, the county's chief medical officer, said at a
Saturday briefing that when he looked at some of the data, he saw
``something pretty remarkable.''
``The availability of ICU beds and the number of respirators that are
available has actually grown,'' Yphantides said.
The health department will hold another coronavirus briefing Sunday,
which will include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is expected to talk
about homeless outreach.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ``stay-at-home'' order Thursday
night, advising residents not to leave their homes except for essential needs.
Essential services remain open, including gas stations, pharmacies, banks,
laundromats, and places to obtain food, including grocery stores, farmers
markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants.
Any other public event or gathering is considered non-essential and is
banned under the order until further notice.
``The message is very clear,'' San Diego County Public Health Officer
Dr. Wilma Wooten said. ``All Californians are being asked to stay at home if
you do not need to go out for essential reasons.''
Under the stay-at-home mandate, all gyms and fitness centers are
closed. The mandate also restricts childcare to ``stable'' groups of 10
children with one childcare provider.
The ``stable'' vocabulary refers to the same group of 10 children each
day and the same provider each day. If a daycare or related business has
more than 10 children, each group needs to be in separate rooms and cannot
intermingle. Social distancing is encouraged even among the subgroups.
The health orders banning gatherings do not apply to public transit,
airports or any other mass transportation. The Metropolitan Transit System said
it would continue running buses and trolleys at least until March 31 with
ramped-up sanitization procedures on vehicles and at stations.
All five tribal casinos in the county will remain closed through the
end of the month.
On Saturday, the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe
said it was closing for a month.
Other San Diego resorts said they have shut down or are expected to
close this weekend. The Manchester Grand Hyatt, the Pendry, the L'Auberge Del
Mar and Paradise Point on Mission Bay have announced closures.
On Thursday, San Diego County's family resource centers, as well as
the housing and community development services office, three of the five
locations of the county clerk's office and all treasurer-tax collector offices
temporarily suspended in-person services.
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county had increased the number of
available hotel rooms for unsheltered individuals or for those who cannot
shelter in place to more than 1,300. Fletcher said Thursday that he and
Supervisor Kristin Gaspar were writing a board letter seeking to place a
moratorium on evictions in the county, including in unincorporated areas.
Simon Property Group temporarily closed all its malls and outlets and
the closure will last until at least March 29. The group owns several
properties in San Diego County, including the Fashion Valley mall and Carlsbad
and Las Americas Premium outlets.
Students at San Diego State University and University of San Diego
were instructed to move out of their dorms amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Exceptions included students who can't go home, those without a home
to return to and those with known health and safety risks.
San Diego Community College District colleges, including City, Mesa
and Miramar colleges, have officially closed their campuses. Remote operations
for the schools will begin Monday.
San Diego County libraries have shifted to curbside pickup and drop-
off to encourage residents to practice social distancing while still getting
books, music and movies from the library. Residents can use the library's
online catalog or call their branch libraries and pick them up between 9 a.m.
and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
County Supervisor Greg Cox said more than 200 hand-washing stations
had been placed around the county.
Three Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar have also tested
positive for the virus, leading to new health protections on the base.
The chair of San Diego's Democratic Party, Will Rodriguez-Kennedy has
announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest in a string of
infections involving party associates.
Kelvin Barrios, a candidate for the San Diego City Council's 9th
District, announced on his Facebook page Saturday that he had tested positive
for COVID-19.
``Having ups and downs, with fever, headache and shortness of
breath,'' Barrios said on Facebook. ``But still doing OK.''
And Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla, who tested positive for
coronavirus, remained hospitalized Sunday after experiencing difficulty
breathing. Padilla was admitted to UC San Diego Thornton Hospital on Thursday
night and placed on a respirator in its intensive care unit after experiencing
worsening symptoms, his daughter, Ashleigh, said in a statement.
