Four more North County Fire employees test positive for coronavirus

FALLBROOK - Four more North County Fire Protection District employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the district announced on Friday.

The positive tests come after the district's announcement on Saturday, March 14, that one firefighter had tested positive for the virus.

All the four new cases come from employees who "had close and prolonged contact with an employee who later tested positive for COVID-19," North County Fire said in a statement.

The four employees are all quarantined at home and report mild symptoms, the fire district said.

"We have expanded notifications to the patients with whom these employees had encountered," the statement said.

"We have been in close communication with the San Diego Department of Public Health on how to best handle employee isolation, personal protective equipment, and protective procedures for our patients, employees, and citizenry."

The fire district said it has implemented multiple steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus within the district and the wider community, including by suspending all non-essential interactions with the public, which it announced shortly after its first coronavirus case.

The district will also require all employees to have their temperature checked when coming on duty, during their shift and when going off duty. Crew members are also maintaining social distancing from each other, and all training activity that requires close contact has been cancelled.

“The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority," North County Fire Department Chief Stephen Abbott said. "We will continue to respond to 911 calls and have implemented protective procedures for our patients and crew members as outlined by CDC. Please continue to follow Federal, State and County guidelines including social distancing if you must leave your home, and always practice good hygiene including thoroughly washing your hands.”