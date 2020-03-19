North County firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, fire district spokesman says

A North County Fire Protection District firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced late Saturday night.

The unidentified firefighter was asymptomatic before developing a fever on Saturday and notifying his captain, then was tested for the virus, according to North County Fire spokesperson John Choi.

The firefighter will self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, Choi said.

The fire district would not disclose which station the infected firefighter worked at.

North County Fire will reach out to all patients the firefighter has had contact with during his shifts over the last two days, Choi said.

Choi stressed that the fire district believes risk was low to anyone who may have interacted with the firefighter.