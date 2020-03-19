Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

North County firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, fire district spokesman says

 
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 8:35pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

A sign outside the North County Fire Protection District administration office displays a message indicating that the fire department will only be providing essential services to the public such as emergency response.

A North County Fire Protection District firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced late Saturday, March 14.

The unidentified firefighter was asymptomatic before developing a fever Saturday and notifying his captain, then was tested for the virus, according to North County Fire representative John Choi.

The firefighter will self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, Choi said.

The fire district would not disclose which station the infected firefighter worked at but the district decided Sunday, March 15, to suspend most firefighter and paramedic public interactions.

