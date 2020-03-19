San Diego leaders call on public to donate blood amid pandemic-related shortage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego city leaders put a call out today for the public to donate blood and food to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, with assurances that volunteer groups are taking precautions to make sure residents can donate safely.

Citing recent, widespread cancellations of blood drives and a lack of volunteers to man blood and food donation centers, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, along with representatives from the American Red Cross and San Diego Food Bank, urged residents to help the city address the ongoing need for donations.

"Although we have social dista...