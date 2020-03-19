SDG&E suspends service disconnections for nonpayment as part of its coronavirus response

SAN DIEGO – With the coronavirus pandemic causing significant impact on the economy and people’s livelihoods, San Diego Gas and Electric announced Friday, March 13, that it will temporarily suspend service disconnections. The disconnection moratorium will remain in place until further notice.

The company is urging customers who are struggling to pay their utility bill due to financial hardships stemming from the coronavirus to call its Customer Contact Center at (800) 411-7343 to make payment arrangements.

“With our entire region already experiencing many disruptions due to the coronavirus, the last thing we want our customers to worry about is whether they can afford to keep their lights on,” Scott Crider, SDG&E’s vice president of customer services, said.

SDG&E will also waive late payment fees for business customers whose finances have been hit hard by the coronavirus. The company does not charge residential customers a late payment fee.

SDG&E’s response to the pandemic also includes adopting a number of precautionary measures to protect the health and well-being of its customers, employees and the communities it serves.

Health and Safety Precautions

SDG&E is following hygiene protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The protective and preventative measures SDG&E is undertaking to reduce the risk of infection include the following:

· Providing additional hand sanitizers throughout its facilities, including branch offices and payment locations

· Cleaning facilities more frequently with hospital-grade disinfectants

· Limiting access to critical operational facilities

· Implementing additional hygiene measures while performing work in customer homes and businesses, including social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment

To ensure operational stability, SDG&E has also implemented employee travel restrictions and protocols to limit in-person, on-site group meetings.

Scam Alert

During times of uncertainty, scams targeting utility customers increase. For this reason, the utility urged SDG&E customers to call the company’s Customer Contact Center at (800) 411-7343, if they are suspicious about any coronavirus-related emails or calls they receive from people claiming to be with the company.

For Updates

As the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly evolving, the company may have to modify customer access to noncritical programs or services. Please check http://www.sdge.com for ongoing updates.

Submitted by San Diego Gas and Electric.