By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Solo crash reported on South Mission Road

 
Last updated 3/20/2020 at 6:05pm



Authorities were responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on South Mission Road in Fallbrook Friday evening.

The car involved in the crash is believed to have careened off the roadway near Mission Creek Road just after 5:15 p.m.

North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi said the driver was trapped in the car, which came to rest about 25 feet off the side of the road, and the person had to be extricated.

Paramedics took the driver to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Lanes of South Mission Road were shut down for a time while firefighters conducted their rescue operation, but were being reopened as of about 6 p.m.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com.

5:40 p.m. Friday: This story was updated with additional information from North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

6:05 p.m. Friday: This story was updated with additional information from North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

 
