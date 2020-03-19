A thank you for a good deed
I love this community!
Thank you, Andy with the red mustache, who I think is a Cal Fire employee, for taking the time to notice my wife’s wallet and purse lying in the street; to bother to care and pick it up and to drive it to our home and return it.
That is the kind of selfless caring act that promotes good feelings all-around, I can’t wait to find my way of acting similarly and keep the good times rolling along.
Thank you, Andy.
The Schroeders
