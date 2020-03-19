Coronavirus update

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
Our world has certainly changed this past week, and as I write this I understand much more could change by the time you read it. I did want to give you an update on what San Diego County is doing regarding the coronavirus.

All public or private gatherings over 250 people are prohibited in San Diego County, through the month of March. Gatherings of less than 250 people are strongly encouraged to keep a social distance of 6 feet from one another in conformance with California Department of Public Health guidelines.

Nonessential personnel are also prohibited from entry into any hospital or long-term care facility serving seniors. This order is issued based on increasing transmission of COVID-19 in California and San Diego County.

Schools, colleges and care facilities serving seniors and children are strongly encouraged to follow the guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health and San Diego County Public Health Officials. Please look to your local school district for further information.

San Diego County Officials are strongly encouraging citizens over the age of 65 to cancel any nonessential travel, avoid large crowds and remain at home, if possible.

It is a very fluid situation, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

 
