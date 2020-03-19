SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, announced Feb. 28 that he is co-writing legislation to repeal Assembly Bill 5, the law enacted last year that will arbitrarily force hundreds of thousands of independent contractors to instead become formal employees of a business.

“AB 5 is a blatant power-grab by Democrat politicians and some labor bosses‚” Jones said. “Hard-working Californians face the loss of their businesses and livelihoods. Gov. Newsom never should have signed such a poorly thought-out measure, and it’s time to repeal it.”

Jones’s Senate Bill 806 would repeal AB 5 and instead allow Californians to have maximum flexibility in deciding what type of work environment best serves the needs of them and their family.

SB 806 is co-written by every member of the Senate Republican Caucus and is awaiting referral in the Senate Rules Committee.

Jones also encouraged his constituents to check out his most recent “Are You Kidding Me?” episode where he highlights the problems that AB 5 has caused for so many industries and people‚ and what needs to be done about it, https://jones.cssrc.us.

Sen. Brian W. Jones is chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Alpine‚ Escondido‚ Lemon Grove‚ El Cajon‚ La Mesa‚ Santee‚ Poway‚ San Marcos‚ Lakeside‚ Valley Center‚ Rancho Santa Fe‚ Julian‚ Ramona‚ Rancho San Diego‚ Bonsall‚ Fallbrook‚ Borrego Springs‚ and parts of the city of San Diego.