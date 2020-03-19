Calhoun twins wrap up four years of basketball in Fallbrook

Joel Calhoun can remember playing basketball at a very young age, ever since he could pick up a ball and walk.

His twin sister, Kate Calhoun, started a little later.

"I was like too shy or I wasn't really into sports until fourth grade," Kate Calhoun said. "Then I finally ended up playing basketball. As soon as I started, I loved it. I couldn't get enough of it and I played softball for a while, but it really just was too slow for me, basketball was always just my No. 1.

"When I was little, I did gymnastics and ballet and I was the worst," she said. "I can't even do a cartwheel and so tha...